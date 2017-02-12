‘Hidden Figures' the big winner at 48th Annual NAACP Image Awards

(L-R) Actresses Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monáe, and Octavia Spencer accept award for Outstanding Motion Picture onstage at the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images )

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — “Hidden Figures” and Taraji P. Henson were big winners at the NAACP Image Awards.

Henson was honored as best actress for “Hidden Figures,” which was named best movie at Saturday’s ceremony.

The “Empire” star also won the award for best actress in a TV drama series.

Other winners include Denzel Washington, best actor for the film “Fences,” and Sterling K. Brown, best TV drama series actor for “This Is Us.”

Anthony Anderson, who hosted the Image Awards for the fourth year in a row, took home a trophy for his role in “black-ish.” The show won top TV comedy honors and star Tracee Ellis Ross was named top comedy actress.

“Queen Sugar” won the trophy for best TV drama series.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was named Entertainer of the Year beating out Viola Davis, Beyonce, Chance the Rapper and Regina King.

