Here's how the worst flub in Oscar history went down

Oscar got it wrong, wrong, soooo wrong. The presenters announced the wrong Best Picture; Moonlight was the winner, not La La Land.

It was the biggest, most embarrassing, most awkward mistake in the history of the Academy Awards, played out before an audience of millions watching on TV and a theater full of stars standing, stunned, mouths agape, as a chaotic scene unfolded on stage at the Dolby Theater after midnight ET.

How could it happen?

USA TODAY had reporters stationed in all parts of the theater. Here's what we know:

On stage:

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were presenting but looked lost. When he opened the envelope, he paused...a long few seconds. He looked at Dunaway, puzzled. She took the envelope, read it, paused, and said, "La La Land."

