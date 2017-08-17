HBO's hacking woes continue with social media account attack

PHOTO: HBO

(CBS) -- HBO says it is investigating another hack after the entertainment giant's Twitter and Facebook accounts were compromised Wednesday night.

The hackers warned the network's security is vulnerable. Anonymous hackers recently claimed to have stolen unaired episodes and scripts from popular HBO shows like "Game of Thrones" and also said they took data from the company's servers, reports CBS News correspondent Vladimir Duthiers.

"They really should be celebrating since 'Game of Thrones' is breaking viewership records," said Matthew Belloni of The Hollywood Reporter. He says the battle over creative property is intensifying.

"This entire situation of a big corporate entity going back and forth with hackers is something you would see on an HBO show. These are high-profile targets, and hackers know they can get attention if they go after them," Belloni said.

