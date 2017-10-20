LAPD investigating charge Weinstein raped actress in 2013

As the Harvey Weinstein scandal unfolds, police departments in multiple states are looking into whether criminal investigations are warranted. Meanwhile, one of his accusers was defended and another pulled out of a public appearance, and the story continues to be a topic on late night television shows, including Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

Los Angeles police confirm investigation of possible rape case involving Weinstein

Earlier this week the LAPD said there were no Weinstein-related cases under investigation and appealed to potential accusers to come forward with their stories. On Thursday that changed with a tweet.

"#LAPD Robbery Homicide (Division) has interviewed a potential sexual assault victim involving Harvey Weinstein which allegedly occurred in 2013. Investigation ongoing."

No further details were forthcoming from police. But if true, the accuser would be the sixth woman to allege rape or forcible sex acts by Weinstein in multiple states. Moreover, the alleged crime would fall within California's 10-year statute of limitations at the time, possibly leading to a prosecution.

According to her lawyer, David Ring, the accuser is a 38-year-old Italian model/actress who met with sex-crimes detectives Thursday to recount her story that Weinstein raped her in the bathroom of her hotel room near Beverly Hills in February 2013 after she attended an Italian film, fashion and art festival in Los Angeles.

“When he left, he acted like nothing happened,” the woman said in an interview with The Los Angeles Times. “I barely knew this man. It was the most demeaning thing ever done to me by far. It sickens me still. …He made me feel like an object, like nothing with all his power.”

She regretted not filing a complaint with police at the time, although she did tell a priest, a friend and her nanny. After the Weinstein scandal broke, she came forward at the urging of her children and with the help of Ring, who specializes in sex-abuse cases and once represented a woman who accused Charlie Sheen of threatening her.

“My client is grateful to all the courageous women who have already come forward to finally expose Weinstein,” Ring said in a statement to USA TODAY. “These women may not have realized it, but they gave my client the support and encouragement to hold Weinstein accountable for this horrible act.”

Ring plans to hold a press conference in Los Angeles Friday to discuss the case.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM