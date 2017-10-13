Harvey Weinstein scandal: Julia Roberts and Emma Thompson condemn, Oliver Stone and Jason Momoa apol

The latest developments in the Harvey Weinstein scandal, as they happen:

Julia Roberts calls Weinstein 'corrupt': The 49-year-old actress, whose 2013 film August: Osage County was produced by The Weinstein Company, condemned the disgraced movie mogul in a statement to USA TODAY.

“A corrupt, powerful man wields his influence to abuse and manipulate women. We’ve heard this infuriating, heartbreaking story countless times before," she said. "And now here we go again. I stand firm in the hope that we will finally come together as a society to stand up against this kind of predatory behavior, to help victims find their voices and their healing, and to stop it once and for all."



“If you’ve been subjected to any kind of abuse or harassment, there are places to go for help, including the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN.org)," her statement adds. "Or call the National Sexual Assault Hotline 800-656-HOPE (4673).”

Emma Thompson calls Weinstein a "predator": In an interview with the BBC's program Newsnight, two-time Oscar winner Thompson condemned Weinstein, the casting-couch culture in Hollywood and the "conspiracy of silence" that has allowed it to flourish for decades. She said Weinstein is the tip of an iceberg, and that there are more like him in the industry.

“I don’t think you can describe him as a sex addict; he’s a predator," she said of Weinstein. "He’s at the top of the ladder of a system of harassment and belittlement and bullying and interference. This has been part of our world, women’s world, since time immemorial. So what we need to start talking about is the crisis in masculinity, the crisis of extreme masculinity which is this sort of behavior.”

Oliver Stone changes course on Weinstein, faces new charge of harassment: Earlier in the week, the director defended Weinstein in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. "I'm a believer that you wait until this thing gets to trial," he said. "I believe a man shouldn't be condemned by a vigilante system. It's not easy what he's going through, either."

On Friday, Stone amended his comments in a new statement on Facebook, sharing that he's "appalled" by the reports and plans to “recuse” himself from directing Weinstein Television's Guantanamo series for Showtime.

"I’ve been traveling for the last couple of days and wasn’t aware of all the women who came out to support the original story in the New York Times," he wrote, adding that he "(commends) the courage of the women who’ve stepped forward to report sexual abuse or rape.



"I’ll therefore recuse myself from the Guantanamo series as long as the Weinstein Company is involved," he continued.

Yet Stone's original comments were enough to compel former Playboy model Carrie Stevens to share her own unsavory accounts of the director's behavior on social media.

"When I heard about Harvey, I recalled Oliver walking past me & grabbing my boob as he walked out the front door of a party," she tweeted. "Two of a kind!"

Stevens posted a longer version of her story on Facebook, writing, "I still remember the cocky grin on his face like he got away with something...These (expletives) are not above the law, and they should be held to the same standard as every other man."

Meanwhile, Oscar winner Patricia Arquette posted a series of tweets Friday describing a "weird" encounter with Stone years ago, when they talked about doing a movie together and he subsequently invited her to a screening.

She brought along her boyfriend because "something felt weird." Stone demanded to know why she brought him, and she demanded to know why he thought it was a problem that she did. She never heard about the movie again, she said.

She didn't speak out because nothing happened, but she said she was made to feel "unprofessional" for bringing her boyfriend."What I am demonstrating is the craggy and uncertain terrain women negotiate in Entertainment and all businesses," she wrote.

Jason Momoa apologizes for resurfaced rape jokes: “As far as sci-fi and fantasy, I love that genre because there are so many things you can do, like rip someone’s tongue out of their throat and get away with it and rape beautiful women,” the Game of Thrones actor joked on a 2011 Comic-Con panel.

After a video of his comments went viral in the wake of the Weinstein scandal, Momoa apologized for his "truly tasteless comment" in an Instagram statement Thursday.

"I am still severely disappointed in myself at the insensitivity of my remarks that day," he wrote. "I know my sincerest apology now won’t take away those hurtful words. Rape and sexual harassment can reach anyone and I have seen first hand its painful torment among members of my own family and friends. I made a truly tasteless comment.

"It is unacceptable and I sincerely apologize with a heavy heart for the words I said."

More: Harvey Weinstein: Rose McGowan makes rape accusation; Hanks blames Hollywood entitlement

More: Cara Delevingne, Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow say Weinstein harassed them, too

Heidi Klum, Project Runway distance themselves from Weinstein: The host of Project Runway said in a statement to People that we would be naïve to think the reports of abuse are isolated.

“I wish I could say that the horrible stories I read about Harvey Weinstein are a rare occurrence in our society, but that is simply not the case. We would be naïve to think that this behavior only happens in Hollywood,” she wrote.

“This is one example of the more pervasive problem of the mistreatment of women around the world. I think it would be hard to find a woman – myself included – who (has) not had an experience where they have felt intimidated or threatened by a man using his power, position or his physical stature. I truly admire these brave women who are coming forward to share their stories because change cannot come unless there is a dialogue and people are held accountable.”

Weinstein’s former studio, The Weinstein Company, co-produces Project Runwayalong with Bunim-Murray Productions.

Project Runway All Stars also confirmed to People that Georgina Chapman, Weinstein’s estranged wife, will return as a judge in the show’s forthcoming sixth season.

Women boycott Twitter after the service temporarily suspends Rose McGowan: The social media platform locked McGowan's account Wednesday, saying the actress violated the company's terms of service by posting a tweet containing a private phone number. McGowan posted about the restriction on Instagram, saying "THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE," which prompted a swift backlash from celebrities including Jessica Chastain.

The company responded Thursday via the Twitter Safety team in a post, saying: "We will be clearer about these policies and decisions in the future." But that further angered some users, who pointed out that the company has done little to protect women who are harassed on the platform. Many have called for a boycott of the service Friday using the hashtag #WomenBoycottTwitter.

Gina Rodriguez joined the group of vocal supporters, saying she would not live tweet during her show Jane the Virgin Friday night, instead will be posting on Instagram.

"I stand with my sisters. I won't be live tweeting the premiere of Jane the Virgin tomorrow. Instead come on over to @instagram I'll do BTS!"

Director Quentin Tarantino isn't speaking out just yet: The director has worked with the Weinstein Company for years, as well as with Miramax which Weinstein founded, on projects including Django Unchained, Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill.

Through friend and actress Amber Tamblyn, who shared it on Twitter Friday, the director says he needs more time to process the news.

“For the last week I’ve been stunned and heartbroken about the revelations that have come to light about my friend for 25 years Harvey Weinstein,” the statement reads. “I need a few more days to process my pain, emotions, anger and memory and then I will speak publicly about it.”

Top book publisher pulls its Weinstein imprint: Hachette Book Group, one of the country's top publishers, says that it has "terminated" its deal with Weinstein Books, according to the Associated Press. Hachette and the book publishing arm of the Weinstein Company had a co-publishing arrangement that included works by Dick Van Dyke, Larry King and Tim Russert.

Now, according to Hachette, titles under the Weinstein imprint will be published through the Hachette Books imprint, and the staff of Weinstein, which had released around 10 books a year, will be folded into Hachette Books.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM