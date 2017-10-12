Harvey Weinstein says he's in counseling: 'I understand' my wife's decision to leave

Less than a week after the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal came to light, the embattled movie producer says he's in counseling after his wife left him.

“There has been a lot of pain for my family that I take responsibility for. I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family. We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. In the end, she made the decision to separate," Weinstein said Wednesday in a statement sent to USA TODAY by his spokeswoman Sallie Hofmeister.

"I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again. I support her decision."

He continued: "I am in counseling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild."

Earlier: Harvey Weinstein's wife, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, is leaving him

The statement comes a day after reports surfaced that Marchesa designer Chapman, Weinstein's wife of 10 years, left him. She told People in a statement: “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time."

Fallout over the Weinstein news continues, six days after The New York Times chronicled nearly three decades of sexual-harassment allegations against The Weinstein Company co-founder.

Hillary Clinton is giving away her Weinstein donations: In a CNN interviewWednesday, Clinton, who is promoting her campaign memoir What Happened, said she was "sick" and "shocked and appalled" when she heard about the allegations against Weinstein, someone she had considered an important donor and friend.

"What other people are saying, what my former colleagues are saying, is they're going to donate it to charity, and of course I will do that," she told Fareed Zakaria. "I give 10% of my income to charity every year, this will be part of that. There's no doubt about it."

The Academy weighs in: On Wednesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released a statement condemning the Weinstein allegations as “repugnant, abhorrent, and antithetical to the high standards of the Academy and the creative community it represents.”

The board of governors will meet Saturday “to discuss the allegations against Weinstein and any actions warranted by the Academy," according to the statement.

Ben Affleck apologizes: In the wake of Weinstein's scandal, Ben Affleck is under fireafter being accused of groping by former MTV host Hilarie Burton during a 2003 appearance on Total Request Live. Affleck, who earlier shared a statement saying the Weinstein allegations "made me sick," apologized for his own actions, tweeting, "I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize."

Affleck has also been called out by Rose McGowan, one of the actresses mentioned in the Times report, who says Affleck lied about his knowledge of Weinstein's abuse.

Cara Delevingne says Weinstein harassed her, too: Days after the report from the Times and the investigative piece in The New Yorker were published, women continue to come forward with their stories of mistreatment. On Wednesday, Cara Delevingne wrote on Instagram that Weinstein tried to kiss her in a hotel room.

"As soon as we were alone he began to brag about all the actresses he had slept with and how he had made their careers and spoke about other inappropriate things of a sexual nature," she wrote. "This must stop. The more we talk about it, the less power we give them."

Contributing: Bryan Alexander

