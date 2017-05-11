Gospel singer-turned-international opera star performs with Houston Grand Opera

Tenor Lawrence Brownlee plays Narciso in the opera "Il Turco In Italia" by Gioacchino Rossini, directed by Christopher Alden and conducted by Marc Minkowski on June 30, 2014 at the International Festival of Lyric Art. BORIS HORVAT/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: BORIS HORVAT, This content is subject to copyright.)

HOUSTON - Houstonians have one more night to see one of the world’s finest tenors.

Lawrence Brownlee is performing in Houston Grand Opera’s production of “The Abduction from the Seraglio."

How good is he? Brownlee was just named Male Singer of the Year, at the International Opera Awards in London.

His talent is undeniable, but his path to success was improbable. Brownlee grew up singing and playing instruments in Church in Youngstown, Ohio. He didn’t seriously consider classical music until he went to College.

He turned out to be a diamond in the rough.

Brownlee's final performance with the Houston Grand Opera is 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Wortham Center.

