Google's homepage pays tribute to Selena Quintanilla in honor of new exhibit

WORLD WIDE WEB - Google's homepage is graced with the forever South-Texas starlet, Selena Quintanilla!

The homage home-page launches the search engine's online exhibit dedicated to the Tejano star.

The celebration of Selena comes on the anniversary of the release of her debut, self-titled album which came out on October 17, 1989.

The Google Doodle features an animated picture of Selena with a play button. Click the button and a video with 'Bidi Bidi Bom Bom' plays while illustrating Selena's childhood to stardom through a cartoon depiction.

It showcases her favorite food, pizza, as a fun transition between scenes.

Watch the full video below!

Check out the online exhibit by clicking here.

