'Goodfellas,' 'Sopranos' actor Chuck Low dies at 89

Chuck Low attends the closing night screening of 'Goodfellas' during the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival at Beacon Theatre on April 25, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images for the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival) (Photo: Grant Lamos IV, 2015 Getty Images)

Chuck Low, a real-estate developer-turned actor whose friendship with tenant Robert De Niro led to a second career in Hollywood and roles in Goodfellas and Tribeca, has died. He was 89.

Low died on Sept. 18 at a nursing home in New Jersey.

Low and De Niro developed a friendship after the actor moved into a building he owned in New York City. Low went on to act in several films, including The King of Comedy and Once Upon a Time in America.

He also appeared in the first season the HBO series The Sopranos as an Orthodox Jew who sought gangster Tony Sopranos's help in forcing his son-in-law to agree to a religious divorce.

His death comes just a couple of weeks after that of Frank Vincent, who also appeared in Goodfellas and The Sopranos .

Low’s most notable role came in Goodfellas, where he played wig salesman Morris “Morrie” Kessler. The character was killed by a screwdriver plunged into the back of his head.

Low’s family says his funeral was held Sept. 20 in Elmont, N.Y.

