Good Vibrations festival brings music to the deaf

Texas has the second-largest population of people who are deaf or hard of hearing. One upcoming concert has been designed to raise awareness about those communities.

The Good Vibrations Music and Arts Festival will be the first known music concert completely accessible to the deaf and hard of hearing community. And it’s being hosted right here in the Alamo City.

The festival is hosted by 2017 Miss San Antonio, Emma Faye Rudkin, and her non-profit Aid the Silent. It will feature music, live captioning, ASL interpretation and backpacks that will allow concertgoers to feel the vibration of the music during the concert.

“It’s just that, for the deaf community, just to show them they matter, and that they’re there and that the hearing community can join alongside them with music. Music unifies all people,” Rudkin said.

Rudkin announced that the concert headliners will be singer Ben Rector.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit Aid the Silent, which provides resources to those who are deaf and hard of hearing.

The festival takes place May 20.

For more information about the festival, including how to get tickets, you can visit the official festival website or go to the official website of Aid the Silent.

