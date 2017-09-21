Golden ticket! John Stamos to sing and dance as Willy Wonka in L.A.

John Stamos poses at the opening night of the new musical 'Charlie and The Chocolate Factory' on Broadway at The Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on April 23, 2017, in New York. (Photo: Bruce Glikas, FilmMagic)

Willy Wonka is making a sweet appearance in Los Angeles.

This November, John Stamos is headlining a musical version of Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory at L.A.'s famed outdoor theater, the Hollywood Bowl, it was announced Tuesday. The show marks the latest incarnation of Roald Dahl's seminal 1964 children's book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Joined by Elle King and "Weird Al" Yankovic, Stamos and an all-star cast will sing iconic songs as the film plays on the Bowl's movie screen, with live musicians providing the score.

"Willy Wonka is the first movie I ever saw," Stamos said in a statement, calling Gene Wilder "pure magic" in the title role of the 1971 movie. "The film was released at a time when you could bring your own popcorn to the movie theater. I filled a whole grocery bag full of popcorn, but never touched it because I was so fascinated with what was going on behind Willy's eyes.

Guests will receive Scratch-N-Sniff "golden tickets" and see Stamos sing Pure Imagination, King belt out Veruca Salt's I Want It Now, and Yankovic play the orange Oompa Loompas.

Girls Chase Boys singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson will play Mrs. Bucket, and acclaimed actor Richard Kind has signed on to play Grandpa Joe.

"Every time I watch the movie, and I've watched it more than several hundred times, I find something new," added Stamos, who attended the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Broadway play in April. "It becomes deeper, weirder, more charming and more of a mystery."

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl: A Live-to-Film Celebration premieres runs on Nov. 3 and Nov. 4.

