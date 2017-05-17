'Glee' actor Matthew Morrison, wife Renee expecting first child

Singer/actor Matthew Morrison and Renee Puente attend a Screening Of Matthew Morrison's PBS Special "Matthew Morrison: Where It All Began - Live From The Bushnell" on May 30, 2013 in Beverly Hills. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez, 2013 Getty Images)

Another celebrity baby is on the way: Matthew Morrison and his wife, Renee Puente, are expecting their first child.

People reported the news; Morrison's manager, Eric Podwall, confirmed it to USA TODAY Wednesday.

Coincidentally, the subject came up while the TV (Glee) and stage (Finding Neverland) star promoting his new online menswear-for-dads brand, Sherpapa Supply Co., co-founded with his pal Zach McDuffie, a photographer and enthusiastic papa.

“I’m so excited, and I just want to be the best father I possibly can be,” Morrison, 38, told People, adding he is “looking forward to everything” about fatherhood.

The new baby is due in the fall.

“The fact that it’s half me and half the person that I love most in this world … I’m so excited to meet our child and to see what he or she looks like, and to see what features of my beautiful wife that he or she has.”

Morrison and model/actress Puente (Divergent) married in October 2014 on a private estate on Maui, Hawaii; she danced and he sang at during the festivities.

