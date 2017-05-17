Gisele Bündchen opens up about marriage with Tom Brady

Tom Brady (L) and Gisele Bundchen attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com) (Photo: Mike Coppola, 2017 Getty Images)

Celebs, they're just like us. They have ups and downs in their relationships. They change and grow. They support each other. And when they're Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady, they do all of that, too, while walking catwalks and scoring touchdowns.

Bündchen appeared on CBS This Morning Wednesday in a revealing interview with Charlie Rose to discuss her advocacy work for environmental non-profit, Project Drawdown. But of course, her Super Bowl winning hubby came up, too.

"He's not, like, he's playing tennis, right?" she told Rose. "He's playing football. It's a contact (sport) and a very aggressive sport. But he knows I will always -- I will always support him. And I want him to be happy. And if that makes him happy, and he loves to do that, then I'm always gonna support him like (I) always have. So I want him to be happy and fulfilled."

Rose pointed out that the couple, who celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in February, has changed each other over the years.

"Yeah. I think that's what we've done," Bündchen agreed. "We do most of our growing in relationships because ... they see all of us, right? All the sides of us. And I think we have a -- we've been growing and learning a lot from each other. So I think, you know, it's wonderful, you know, walking this life with a partner where you can always grow and learn from, it's wonderful."

Brady told USA TODAY the same in September while promoting the launch of Ugg's "Do Nothing" campaign. Though he wouldn't confirm if the legendary supermodel taught him any posing skills, he did gush about his wife's work ethic.

"For her it’s very natural, she’s so great at what she does," he says. "She’s such a professional at what she does, she knows exactly what she’s trying to accomplish."

