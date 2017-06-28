George Strait's Bentley goes up for sale

If you are in the market for a used car, and want to make all your exes in Texas jealous, write this down. A 2012 Bentley Continental GTC formerly owned by country music superstar George Strait is up for sale in San Antonio on Autotrader.com.

KHOU 6:31 AM. CDT June 28, 2017

