George Michael's music sales have surged by 2,678%

British artist George Michael performs with his Symphony The Orchestral Tour in the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on September 14 2012. Ferdy Damman/AFP/GettyImages (Photo: AFP, 2012 AFP)

George Michael’s music is racing back up the charts: The pop icon’s album and song sales have surged 2,678% since he was found dead in his home on Christmas Day.

Three of his solo albums and his Wham! breakthrough Make It Big are back on the Billboard album chart. For the week ending Dec. 29, the star sold 48,000 copies of his 1987 solo debut Faith and hits compilations Twenty Five and Ladies & Gentlemen: The Best of George Michael (compared to 1,000 a week earlier). He also sold 429,000 songs (up from 16,000 the week before).

2008’s Twenty Five returns to the chart at No. 12, surpassing the album’s performance the first time around: It originally peaked at No. 28.

Two of Michael’s massive '80s hits are back in the Hot 100, with Careless Whisper re-entering the chart at No. 33 and Faith at No. 47. Both went No. 1 when they were originally released.

Even after the holidays, his standard Last Christmas is still rising, up to No. 41 (from No. 50). The Wham! song didn’t make the Hot 100 back in 1984 because it wasn’t released as a single in the USA, though the Glee cast charted with a cover version in 2009, as did Ariana Grande in 2013.

Michael, 53, is thought to have died of heart failure, but autopsy results were inconclusive. Findings of additional tests aren't expected for several weeks.