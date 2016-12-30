George Michael cause of death investigation inconclusive

(CBS NEWS) -- A preliminary investigation into the cause of death of late pop singer George Michael has concluded with inconclusive results, according to police.

The “Faith” singer died in his sleep of heart failure, his publicist confirmed on Christmas Day. Michael was 53.

“A post mortem examination was carried out [Thursday] as part of the investigation into the death of George Michael,” a statement from the Thames Valley Police read. “The cause of death is inconclusive, and further tests will now be carried out. The results of these tests are unlikely to be known for several weeks.”

According to the statement, Michael’s death continues to be treated as “unexplained but not suspicious.”