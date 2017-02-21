George Clooney: 'We don't want to know' twins' sexes

Lawyer Amal Clooney (L) and actor George Clooney attend a screening of "Money Monster" at the annual 69th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2016 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain, 2016 Getty Images)

So much for the early rumors.

George Clooney, who is expecting twins this June with his wife Amal, debunked recent headlines that they're having a boy and a girl.

"I don’t know where this rumor comes from that we’re going to have a boy and a girl. We ourselves don’t know yet and don’t want to know," he told the French outlet Paris Match (via People) in a new interview.

He's not alone: Stars including Gisele Bundchen, Victoria Beckham and recently, Natalie Portman, all claimed to have been kept in the dark on the sex of their children in utero.

Clooney did admit to new-dad nerves, though. “How can we not be anxious about this immense responsibility?” asked the star. “Bringing a child into this world … even two! We are very happy, very excited, but also a bit nervous, it’s normal."

He, and perhaps Amal, will make a red carpet appearance soon: Clooney will receive a career award at this year’s César ceremony (the French Oscars) on Friday.

And both he and Amal are taking extra precautions with two little ones on the way, Clooney added.

“We decided to be much more responsible, to avoid the danger,” he said. “I won’t go to South Sudan any more or the Congo, Amal will no longer go to Iraq and she’ll avoid places where she knows she isn’t welcome.”

