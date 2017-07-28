Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood send wedding gifts — lots of gifts — to La. couple

Jamie and Jude Blanchard were married June 30 in Raceland in Lafourche Parish. The couple was serenaded by Garth Brooks a week earlier at a concert in Lafayette. (Photo: Bobby LeCompte and Sarah Declet)

LAFAYETTE, La. — Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood delivered on a promise to send wedding gifts to a couple attending their show in Lafayette.

Brooks serenaded Jude and Jamie Blanchard on opening night of his five shows at the Cajundome. The concert was one week before their wedding.

The couple from Raceland was spotted in their floor seats thanks to Jamie's neon green sign that read: "Best week ever: Garth this Friday, our wedding next Friday."

After speaking to the couple from the stage, he sang To Make You Feel My Love.

Brooks asked what they wanted from their registry because "me and Mrs. Yearwood, we'll get it for you." Jamie was quick to pull a wedding invitation out of her purse and pass it to the stage.

And boy, did he deliver. Blanchard received several boxes from the singers Wednesday.

Inside were two lounge chairs, a KitchenAid mixer, a Rowenta iron, a meat-grinder, a string of industrial patio lights and several other items.

It blew the couple away.

"Jude pulled up yesterday and there were four huge boxes in front of our door," Jamie said Thursday. "Another one was here today."

It was more than she expected or imagined, she said.

"It's a crazy amount of stuff," she said. "I don't know what I thought he was going to send us, but this is just beyond what we were expecting. ... I'm really humbled."

All the gifts were from their registry and items they needed, but she would have been content with just the song at the concert.

"I didn't need him to send anything because he sang to us," she said.





Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood sent Jude and Jamie Blanchard gifts off their wedding registry after serenading them at a concert in Lafayette a week before their wedding. (Photo: Jamie Blanchard)

The gifts didn't come with a note, but all packing slips have Garth Brooks and an address in Nashville, which she expects to be an office. And a member of his World Tour recently reached out to Jamie and Jude for their address, she said.

"I need to label them all with tags that say 'from Garth Brooks,'" Jamie said.

Even without tags she expects she'll remember the concert each time she irons, sits under the lights or "every time we mix batter," she said.

Maybe one day she'll get to thank them in person, should his tour return to the area.

"If he comes back, we'll definitely be there," Jamie said. "We catch him whenever we can."

The (Lafayette, La.) Daily Advertiser