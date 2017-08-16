'Game of Thrones': HBO mistakenly leaks new episode

Actor Kit Harington attends the premiere of HBO's "Game Of Thrones" season 7 at Walt Disney Concert Hall on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Photo: Frederick M. Brown, 2017 Getty Images)

The Game of Thrones leaking woes continue.

In an incident that HBO is calling an "error," the network posted the upcoming sixth episode of Game of Thrones' seventh season, Death is the Enemy, onto several European platforms Tuesday morning.

The episode, scheduled to air Aug. 20, was available to Nordic and Spanish subscribers for about an hour before being removed. Copies of the episode were reportedly available online later, according to the Associated Press.

HBO Europe spokesman Tom Nielsen confirmed the incident. "We have learned that the upcoming episode of Game of Thrones was accidentally posted for a brief time on the HBO Nordic and HBO España platforms. The error appears to have originated with a third-party vendor and the episode was removed as soon as it was recognized. This is not connected to the recent cyber incident at HBO in the U.S.,” in which hackers obtained unreleased Game of Thrones scripts, emails from HBO executives and other internal documents.

Meanwhile, four suspects were arrested in India for their involvement in the recent leak of Game of Thrones' Aug. 6 episode, The Spoils of War, also unrelated to the hacking.

An India-based media technology company confirmed that four of its current and former employees were responsible, leaking the episode three days before its airdate.

Prime Focus Technologies, a subsidiary of the global entertainment services company Prime Focus, was responsible for storing and uploading Game of Thrones episodes to an app, granting the four suspects access to the unreleased content, according to an AFP report. Prime Focus Technologies told the Associated Press on Wednesday that the leak "was not a system hack, but an illegal breach of obligations by the concerned persons despite PFT's continual internal emphasis on protocols of content security and ethical practices."

Police are investigating possible charges against the four suspects, including criminal breach of trust and violation of India's information technology act.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

