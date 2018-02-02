Friendship Never Ends: Spice Girls reunite in sweet photo

The Spice Girls reunited in a sweet photo taken at Geri Halliwell's home on Friday. (Photo: Instagram - @therealgerihalliwell)

Six years after the Spice Girls joined forces for the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympics in London, the '90s girl group came together again on Friday for their first known reunion since then.

Victoria Beckham, Melanie Chisholm, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell met at Halliwell's house with their manager, Simon Fuller, reports ET.

All of the Spice Girls posted the same group photo to Instagram on Friday.

Victoria Beckham, also known as Posh Spice, wrote, "Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! X Exciting," and used the hashtags "#girlpower" and "#friendshipneverends," a reference to the Spice Girls' song "Wannabe."

Brown, also known as Mel B. and Scary Spice, posted the same photo, "These amazing women have helped me become who I am, so to all the girls out there remember 'friendship never ever ends'!!!! Boom."

Halliwell, who went by Ginger Spice during the band's era, wrote that it was lovely to see her fellow Spice Girls and #girlpower is alive and well.

Most cryptically, Bunton, also known as Baby Spice, wrote on Instagram, "the future is looking spicy!" perhaps indicating that the Spice Girls might work together again in the future.

Melanie Chisholm, also known as Sporty Spice, posted the photo as well saying, "As usual, I’m a bit late to the party! Some of you may have seen this photo doing the rounds today... #girlpower2018 Love y’all" and tagged her Spice sisters.

Last January, Beckham and Chisholm rang in 2017 together by throwing back to 1996 when they performed "2 Become 1" at a New Year's Eve party.

Chisholm was singing the Spice Girls hit at a party in the Maldives when Beckham joined her onstage. The two sang arm-in-arm, and Chisholm posted a photo from the mini-reunion and wrote, "Candle light and soul forever ❤ A wonderful start to 2017 xxx."

Here's to hoping the iconic group reunites once again very soon. Is it too much to hope for new music? Maybe.

