Friends share fond memories of Mary Tyler Moore

Actress Mary Tyler Moore attends the 11th Annual Broadway Barks in Shubert Theatre on July 11, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images) (Photo: Astrid Stawiarz, 2009 Getty Images)

When news broke Wednesday that beloved actress Mary Tyler Moore passed away, many celebrities felt the pang of losing the one who could turn the world on with her smile.

Her Mary Tyler Moore Show co-star Ed Asner, who played the ornery Lou Grant, expressed his condolences to her family after learning she was in grave condition.

#marytylermoore my heart goes out to you and your family. Know that I love you and believe in your strength. — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) January 25, 2017

He then tweeted again after learning of her death.

A great lady I loved and owe so much to has left us. I will miss her. I will never be able to repay her for the blessings that she gave me. — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) January 25, 2017

Today co-host Savannah Guthrie's Twitter tribute might make fans of the series weep.

I throw my hat up in the air for you, Mary Tyler Moore. Loved her and her spirit. Rest in peace. — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) January 25, 2017

Larry King, who interviewed the actress, also considered her "a dear friend."

#MaryTylerMoore was a dear friend and a truly great person. A fighter. Rest in peace, MTM. — Larry King (@kingsthings) January 25, 2017

Many other media personalities and anchors offered their praise of the woman who brought life to the fictional TV newsroom, WJM.

So devastated to hear about Mary Tyler Moore. She really did turn the world on with her smile and yes Lou Grant, her spunk. pic.twitter.com/o1TWn4g0B8 — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) January 25, 2017

I agree w/ Oprah #MaryTylerMoore influenced my career more than any other tv role model. She indeed turned on the world with her smile — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) January 25, 2017

Beloved actress Mary Tyler Moore has passed away at 80. How wonderful was her show? She will be missed terribly. pic.twitter.com/ZWn1XWqssy — Al Roker (@alroker) January 25, 2017

Mary Tyler Moore was appointment TV for me & my mom. I grew up watching her- she was 1 of my favorites. My sympathies to her family. #icon pic.twitter.com/tkRv0pLVVn — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) January 25, 2017

RIP Mary Tyler Moore 🙏🏼❤🙏🏼

Here's to more strong women like you who continue to trailblaze & make the world laugh! pic.twitter.com/konCHEcoUj — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) January 25, 2017

RIP beautiful, upbeat, shining, glorious, wonderful, iconic Mary Tyler Moore. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 25, 2017

No words to express what sad news the death of Mary Tyler Moore is. What an amazing pioneering woman in comedy and entertainment. RIP Mary. — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) January 25, 2017

"Who can turn the world on with her smile..." #MaryTylerMoore may she rest. — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) January 25, 2017

Mary Tyler Moore changed the world for all women. I send my love to her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 25, 2017

Hard to think of Mary Tyler Moore in the past tense. Happily, Mary Richards will always be with us. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 25, 2017

who could turn the world on with her smile.. who could take a nothing day and suddenly make it all seem worthwhile" RIP Mary Tyler Moore 😢 — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) January 25, 2017

Oh Mary Tyler Moore. You were true inspiration, and power when I didn't know what that was. Thank you. #RIPMaryTylerMoore — Connie Britton (@conniebritton) January 25, 2017

Mary Tyler Moore was an icon who changed television as an actor, & director. But I will never forget her performance in ORDINARY PEOPLE. RIP — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) January 25, 2017

I loved the #MTM show. #RIP #MaryTylerMoore. Thoughts with her family and friends.💔 — E L James (@E_L_James) January 25, 2017

I know I looked up to & aspired to be my own version of #marytylermoore. She had grace, dignity was just so painfully honest & funny❤#RIPMTM — Rachael Harris (@RachaelEHarris) January 25, 2017

And Sen. Al Franken posted a photo of the statue of Moore in Minneapolis, Minn., capturing the iconic image of the actress throwing up her hat with a smile.

Mary Tyler Moore will always be immortalized in Minnesota. My thoughts are with her family and loved ones today. https://t.co/FpJ5EUEOCn pic.twitter.com/x8dKH7g21v — Sen. Al Franken (@SenFranken) January 25, 2017

USA TODAY