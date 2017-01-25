KHOU
Friends share fond memories of Mary Tyler Moore

Erin Jensen, USA TODAY , KHOU 4:38 PM. CST January 25, 2017

When news broke Wednesday that beloved actress Mary Tyler Moore passed away, many celebrities felt the pang of losing the one who could turn the world on with her smile.

Her Mary Tyler Moore Show co-star Ed Asner, who played the ornery Lou Grant, expressed his condolences to her family after learning she was in grave condition.

He then tweeted again after learning of her death.

Today co-host Savannah Guthrie's Twitter tribute might make fans of the series weep.

Larry King, who interviewed the actress, also considered her "a dear friend."

Many other media personalities and anchors offered their praise of the woman who brought life to the fictional TV newsroom, WJM.

And Sen. Al Franken posted a photo of the statue of Moore in Minneapolis, Minn., capturing the iconic image of the actress throwing up her hat with a smile.

