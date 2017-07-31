French actress Jeanne Moreau dies at 89

French actress Jeanne Moreau poses during a ceremony celebrating the 60th anniversary of her career, 06 February 2008 in Paris. AFP PHOTO BERTRAND GUAY / AFP PHOTO / BERTRAND GUAY (Photo credit should read BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: BERTRAND GUAY, This content is subject to copyright.)

PARIS - French actress Jeanne Moreau, whose seven-decade career included work with Francois Truffaut, Orson Welles, Wim Wenders and other acclaimed directors, has died.

The French president’s office announced her death in a statement Monday without providing a cause. An assistant to her agent confirmed the death but would not provide details.

Moreau, perhaps best known for her performance in Truffaut’s 1962 “Jules and Jim,” continued working well into her 80s. She won awards at the Cannes Film Festival, which she presided over twice, and an honorary Oscar.

President Emmanuel Macron hailed her for her deep range, extending beyond her early roles as a femme fatale into comedy and other genres, and praised her political activism.

Information about funeral arrangements and survivors was not immediately available.

