Free dance party every Friday night downtown

HOUSTON – Every Friday night, all summer long, the Texas Salsa Congress holds a party at the Aquarium Restaurant downtown.

The next party happens Friday at 7 p.m. on the plaza in front of The Aquarium. The event is absolutely free and absolutely family friendly.

And don't worry if you do not know how to Salsa. They have expert instructors who will show you what to do.

For more information visit: http://txsalsacongress.com/ or http://m.aquariumrestaurants.com/?utm_source=Yext&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=Yext#2774

