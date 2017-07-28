KHOU
Frank Sinatra's daughters not expected at Barbara's services after years of animosity

Bruce Fessier, The (Palm Springs, Calif.) Desert Sun , KHOU 6:45 AM. CDT July 28, 2017

Don’t expect to see Frank Sinatra’s daughters at the funeral or private reception Tuesday for "Lady Blue Eyes."

As of late Thursday morning, Nancy Sinatra and Tina Sinatra were not on the invitation list to a private reception at Sunnylands in Rancho Mirage for close friends and family members grieving the loss of Sinatra’s wife, Barbara, said John Thoresen, director of the Sinatra-led Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center. Her funeral at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Palm Desert is open to the public.

Barbara Sinatra, 90, died Tuesday at her Rancho Mirage home. Nancy Sinatra maintains a home not far from her late father's compound on Frank Sinatra Drive.

Telephone calls and emails to the Sinatra daughters through their companies, Frank Sinatra Enterprises and Boots Enterprises, went unreturned Wednesday and Thursday. A publicist for Steve Wynn’s Encore Hotel in Las Vegas said she wasn’t aware of any special activities recognizing Barbara Sinatra’s death at their Sinatra restaurant, either.

It’s been widely reported that relations between the Sinatra siblings and their step-mother have long been frosty, at best. The New York Times characterized the family members in a 2011 story as having “famously feuded.” 

 

