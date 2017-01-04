Frank Ocean's mom wants to remove Kim Burrell from his album

Frank Ocean and Katonya Breaux arrive for a State Dinner in honor of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his wife Agnese Landini at the White House October 18, 2016 in Washington, D.C.(Photo: ZACH GIBSON, AFP/Getty Images)

Frank Ocean's mother, Katonya Breaux, wants gospel singer Kim Burrell removed from Ocean's latest album, Blonde.

Burrell, whose Thursday performance on Ellen was cancelled after anti-gay comments she made in a sermon went viral, is featured on Ocean's song Godspeed.

"Me: Son, can we crop Kim Burrell's voice out of your song?" Breaux wrote in a series of tweets, suggesting she had a conversation with Ocean about removing Burrell's vocals. "Hypocrisy and the inciting of hate (expletive) me off."

Ocean, who has openly discussed identifying as queer, praised Burrell in a 2010 post on his Tumblr, sharing a video of her singing in church.



"Church was the hood Julliard to me,” he wrote. "All the coldest musicians came out of there. The lady in the video…summa cum laude.”

Over the weekend, a video of Burrell delivering a sermon in which she spoke about "the perverted homosexual spirit" went viral, causing the Ellen show to cancel the singer's appearance on Thursday's episode.

"For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show," Ellen DeGeneres wrote on Twitter Tuesday.