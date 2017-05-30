Former 'Bachelorette' contestant found dead in Austin

Michael Nance

AUSTIN - Former “Bachelorette” contestant Michael Nance was found dead in Austin Tuesday, Austin police confirmed.

Officers were called to the 300 block of West Mary Street about an unconscious man just after 2 a.m., according to the Austin American Statesman.

Police later identified the man as 31-year-old Michael Nance, an Austin native.

Nance’s girlfriend, Aseel Danan, confirmed his death on Instagram.

Police say there was no evidence of foul play but an autopsy would be performed. Toxicology tests could take weeks.

Nance was a contestant on season 8 of “The Bachelorette,” featuring Emily Maynard.

Maynard posted on Twitter that she was “So sad waking up to the news about Michael Nance. Such a kind heart with so much talent. Sending prayers and love to his family and friends.”

Other members of “Bachelor Nation” also took to social media as word spread about Nance’s death.

“My heart breaks to hear about the passing of my friend Michael Nance. He was a sweet man with a kind soul. We all loved him on Bachelorette,” wrote Sean Lowe, who also competed on Season 8.

Arie Luyendyk, Jr. tweeted: “I will always remember my friend Micheal Nance for his kind and fragile soul. Addiction is a terrible disease, may he finally find peace.”

Extremely difficult learning the news of Michael Nance's passing. He was a gentle man with a huge heart. He'll be missed but not forgotten,” wrote Chris Bukowski.

