Forget drive-ins, check out dive-in movies in North Texas

Photo courtesy- Six Flags (Photo: Six Flags Over Texas)

You've heard of drive-in movies, but have you tried dive-in movies?

Hurricane Harbor has a full schedule of movies they're showing on the big screen while you relax in the water with your friends or family.

All movies start at 8:15 p.m. and are included with your Hurricane Harbor day or season pass.

The full schedule is listed below but if you're interested in more information, just check out their website for details.

June 30 - The Shallows

July 7 - Captain America: Civil War

July 14 - Finding Dory

July 21 - Doctor Strange

July 28 - Sing

August 4 - Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

August 11 - The Lego Batman Movie

Can't make it to Hurricane Harbor?

The City of Frisco does dive-in movies at the Frisco Water Park at the FAC and if you happen to be in the Austin- area at some point this summer, you can catch a movie at the Volente Beach Water Park.

