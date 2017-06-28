Forget drive-ins, check out dive-in movies in North Texas

You've heard of drive-in movies, but have you tried dive-in movies?
Hurricane Harbor has a full schedule of movies they're showing on the big screen while you relax in the water with your friends or family.
All movies start at 8:15 p.m. and are included with your Hurricane Harbor day or season pass.
The full schedule is listed below but if you're interested in more information, just check out their website for details.
June 30 - The Shallows
July 7 - Captain America: Civil War
July 14 - Finding Dory
July 21 - Doctor Strange
July 28 - Sing
August 4 - Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
August 11 - The Lego Batman Movie
Can't make it to Hurricane Harbor?
The City of Frisco does dive-in movies at the Frisco Water Park at the FAC and if you happen to be in the Austin- area at some point this summer, you can catch a movie at the Volente Beach Water Park.
