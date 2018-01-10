'Fixer Upper' star Chip Gaines is training for a marathon

Joanna and Chip Gaines

WACO, TEXAS - Days after “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines confirmed they are expecting their fifth child, Chip announced he’s training for a marathon. That’s right. He plans to run all 26.2 miles of the Waco Marathon in May.

Gaines, known for his wise cracks and ballcaps on the popular HGTV show, will blog his journey on the couple’s Magnolia Homes website and on Twitter.

His first entry explains how a cancer survivor inspired him and why he set a “modest goal” of 1.7 miles for his first run on Monday.

He admitted it wasn’t easy.

“Turns out I would have been better off running to the mailbox and back because by the time I rounded the first mile mark, I was gasping for air and it took everything I had not to keel over right there. I started to wonder if this was a bad idea after all,” Gaines wrote.

I want to be the kind of person that dreams big things & then does those big things—even when they’re hard. So here's the deal.. I made a promise to myself, my family, & @gg_runs​ ​to run a marathon​ ​this year. Read about my first few training days here: https://t.co/y3uWuxLRFj — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) January 10, 2018

