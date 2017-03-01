Five groovy takeaways from the new 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' trailer

The Guardians of the Galaxy are making space great again with groovy tunes, cool sci-fi spectacle and a growing cast of characters on full display in the new trailer for the sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (in theaters May 5). Chris Pratt dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to debut fresh footage, and you can check it out here:

It's looking pretty great, gang. Aside from all the really cool new worlds and funny one-liners, we finally get our first glimpse at Kurt Russell's Ego, aka long-lost father to Pratt's rogue-ish space hero Peter Quill.

Here are five takeaways from the new trailer, in GIF form:

Star-Lord's feeling nostalgic.

Peter was taken from Earth as a little kid so he's all about the toys of his youth — which is apparent since he's turned an electronic football game into some kind of GPS to locate very large, snarling alien monsters. (Try to do that with your Xbox One.)

Baby Groot is totally going to steal this movie.

Seriously, how cute is he eating candy? (Little dude needs to learn about the whole "safety first" thing, though.)

Ayesha isn't very nice.

The golden goddess played by Elizabeth Debicki leads a group called The Sovereign, who are out to "cleanse the universe" of weakness. But they can't stop Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper) from being Rocket: "They told me you people were conceited (jerks) but that wasn't true at all!"

Peter and Gamora share a moment.

A combo of action scenes and flirting carry over from the first film for Star-Lord and Zoe Saldana's cosmic assassin, and it looks they'll get to have at least one dance in the sequel. Awwwwwww.

'I'm your dad, Peter.'

This is what we've been waiting for since Kurt Russell was cast: Peter meeting the father he's never known and has been searching for since the original Guardians. What's Ego like, and is he an actual living planet like in the comic books? Well, Vol. 2's release isn't THAT far away ...

Oh, and one other thing: a new poster!

