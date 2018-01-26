Filmmaker looking for help from Houstonians for new film

Richard Linklater (Photo: http://www.detourfilm.com)

HOUSTON – Filmmaker Richard Linklater wants help from Houstonians. His production team is looking for video and photos taken from the Bayou City in the 1960’s for a movie set in that time period.

It is an opportunity one former mayor’s family plans to seize.

The man who dedicated Houston’s Tranquility Park way back when owns a sacred space in Cameron Welch’s heart.

“He was my papa,” Welch said.

Former Houston Mayor Louie Welch served more consecutive terms, five, than anyone else in the city’s history.

Welch was there when Johnson Space Center opened. He talked to astronauts on the moon. He also left his family more memorabilia than they can handle.

“You’re talking about stuff from all over the world,” Cameron Welch, Louie’s grandson said. “He entertained emperors, kings, presidents and governors of other states.”

Welch has books full of treasures like a telegram from Robert Kennedy acknowledging deep divisions in the Democratic Party, but promising to run a clean campaign supporting reconciliation in Vietnam and around the world.

The telegram also asked Welch to support Kennedy’s quest for the democratic presidential nomination, a run that had not yet been announced publicly.

“I know that there (are) a lot of Houstonians out here who would appreciate some of the stuff that I have and some of my other family members,” Cameron Welch said. “I’d love to get the word out.”

Enter filmmaker Richard Linklater whose credits include “Bad News Bears” and Oscar nominee “Before Sunset.”

His company recently called for people to share videos or photos taken from Houston in the ‘60’s.

Linklater’s group wants to use them in a film set in the Bayou City in 1969.

“It’s really hard to hold back the emotion right now,” Welch said. “I really don’t think this was done by chance. I’m covered with goose bumps right now because I just feel like this was meant to be. And (Saturday) is the anniversary.”

Ten years ago Saturday, the family buried Louie Welch in the Brookside Cemetery next to his wife.

Ever since, his grandson has been looking for ways to share “papa’s” legacy and impact on history.

Linklater’s call felt like the chance of a lifetime.

