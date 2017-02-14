Fiesta honors late Tejano star Emilio Navaira with first celebrity medal

Photo: Fiesta San Antonio (Photo: Fiesta San Antonio, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO – For the first time in 126 years of Fiesta San Antonio, there will be an official celebrity medal!

The Fiesta San Antonio Commission announced on Tuesday that the first celebrity medal will honor San Antonio native and global Tejano artist, the late Emilio Navaira.

The Emilio Medal will be unveiled on March 11 at the Fiesta San Antonio Commission office located on Broadway Street.

This limited edition medal will go on sale at 4 p.m. on March 11 exclusively at The Fiesta Store. You can stay connected by using the official hashtag for the medal, #EmilioFiestaSA.

For more information on the medal and Fiesta, you can visit www.fiesta-sa.org.

