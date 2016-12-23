'Festivus' holiday inspired by Seinfeld celebrated in Houston

Festivus party-goers wear matching shirts. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - Friday might be two days before Christmas but December 23 is also Festivus!

It's an alternative holiday introduced on the NBC sitcom, "Seinfeld," nearly 20 years ago.

On Friday, one brewery got into the Festivus spirit by having a celebration of its own.

Holler Brewing Company on Edwards street near downtown held a raising of the Festivus pole along with a wall where patrons could write down their list of grievances.

In Festivus, this is part of the "Airing of Grievances" where George Constanza's father tells people "how they've disappointed him over the past year."

There were also "Feats of Strength."

In "Seinfeld," George is told to wrestle and pin his father Frank before Festivus is over.

At the Houston brewery, they held a "planking" contest and the winner received a free yoga class. There was also a rowing competition sponsored by Orange Theory Fitness as part of the grievances.

Holler Brewing Company has only been open six weeks. It's run and owned by John Holler and his wife Kathryn.

Holler was dressed for the party as the Soup Nazi.