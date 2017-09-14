Fergie and Josh Duhamel split with 'absolute love and respect'

Fergie and Josh Duhamel (Photo: KHOU)

After eight years of marriage, Fergie and Josh Duhamel separated in January and now are confirming it publicly.

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the couple said in a joint statement sent to USA TODAY by her publicist, Luke Burland, and his publicist, Ruth Bernstein.

"To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

The Black Eyed Peas singer, 42, and the Las Vegas actor, 44, met in 2004 on the set of his show when she and her band appeared. They wed January 10, 2009, at a vineyard in Malibu. Their son, Axl Jack, was born in August 2013.

As recently as January, the couple were together celebrating their wedding anniversary in Instagram pictures: "8 years! Love you, babe," he posted.

8 years!! Love you babe. A post shared by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) on Jan 10, 2017 at 4:04pm PST

When Axl was born, he made his debut via social media when the couple posted first pictures on their Facebook pages. This was after multiple postings about the pregnancy and the baby's gender.

Fergie went on Good Morning America in March 2013 to talk about her pregnancy.

"I have no idea what I'm doing!" she said. "I'm just going to play it by ear and see how things go, and let the natural instincts kick in."

Duhamel had often talked of wanting to be a father, and joked about the media preoccupation with his wife's midsection.

"It'll happen," he told USA TODAY in February 2013. "It's happening. But every three months she's pregnant (in the press). If she gets a little paunch everyone thinks she's pregnant. It's, like, well thanks, they're basically calling you fat.

"But like my mom said, well, if she's been pregnant as long as everyone says that she is, well then we're going to have a baby elephant. We're on our own schedule with that."

He confirmed they were expecting a boy on Live With Kelly & Michael when he popped out of his seat and flashed a blue onesie to the camera.

