Felicity and Ben just got back together

IT WAS ALWAYS BEN.

On Tuesday, Felicity — aka Keri Russell — finally got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And who was there to support her? Ben. The one she dropped out of Stanford for. Scott Speedman, if you want to be technical about it.

Who skipped this momentous day? Scott Foley. Which means Noel is officially not the last man standing.

And if you're wondering, yes, J.J. Abrams, co-creator of Felicity and future Star Wars master, was also in attendance. So was Russell's real-life partner and The Americans co-star, Matthew Rhys.

This concludes our trip back to 2002.

