Fashion faux-pas? Marion Cotillard wears jeans to Cannes Film Festival

Not even a full day into Cannes Film Festival, and there’s already a candidate for worst-dressed on the Croisette.

New mom Marion Cotillard attended a photocall Wednesday for her movie, Ismael’s Ghosts,sporting a surprisingly dressed-down look.

The French actress paired a plain white maxi dress with a simple gold necklace and ruffled jeans, which are taken from the fall 2017 collection of Y/Project by Belgian designer Glenn Martens.

It’s a curiously casual ensemble for Cotillard, who in past years has rocked chic Alexander McQueen and Maison Martin Margiela minis to the lavish photocalls.

Marion Cotillard attends the 2017 Cannes Film Festival photocall for "Ismael's Ghosts" wearing Y/Project Fall 2017 RTW A post shared by What They Are Wearing (@whattheyarewearing) on May 17, 2017 at 4:32am PDT

Her film, Ismael’s Ghosts, hasn't fared too well with critics, either. The tragic comedy from French auteur Arnaud Desplechin stars James Bond baddie Mathieu Amalric as a filmmaker whose ex-wife (Cotillard) mysteriously disappears and is presumed dead, only to resurface years later just as he's moved on to a new woman (Charlotte Gainsbourg).

The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw trashed the opening-night selection as "pure, time-wasting silliness," while Deadline's Joe Utichi compared the "atrocious" effort to Nicole Kidman’s similarly panned Grace of Monaco, which kicked off the fest in 2014.

Let’s hope Cotillard can redeem herself on the famous red steps of the Palais des Festivals when Ismael's Ghosts has its official premiere Wednesday night.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM