Fashion faux-pas? Marion Cotillard wears jeans to Cannes Film Festival

Patrick Ryan , USA TODAY , KHOU 12:46 PM. CDT May 17, 2017

Not even a full day into Cannes Film Festival, and there’s already a candidate for worst-dressed on the Croisette.

New mom Marion Cotillard attended a photocall Wednesday for her movie, Ismael’s Ghosts,sporting a surprisingly dressed-down look.

 

It’s a curiously casual ensemble for Cotillard, who in past years has rocked chic Alexander McQueen and Maison Martin Margiela minis to the lavish photocalls.

 

Marion Cotillard attends the 2017 Cannes Film Festival photocall for "Ismael's Ghosts" wearing Y/Project Fall 2017 RTW

A post shared by What They Are Wearing (@whattheyarewearing) on

Let’s hope Cotillard can redeem herself on the famous red steps of the Palais des Festivals when Ismael's Ghosts has its official premiere Wednesday night.

