Exclusive: Prince Michael Jackson to present at Billboard Music Awards

Prince Michael Jackson will present at Sunday's Billboard Music Awards. (Photo: TIBRINA HOBSON, AFP/Getty Images)

A Jackson will be in the house at Sunday's Billboard Music Awards.

As Paris Jackson continues to rise as Hollywood's latest 'It' girl, USA TODAY can exclusively reveal presenters at the BMAs include her brother, Prince Michael Jackson (the eldest child of the late Michael Jackson), Kevin Hart, Olivia Munn, Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Duhamel.

Hosted by Ludacris and Vanessa Hudgens, the packed three-hour show will air live coast-to-coast from Las Vegas, featuring performances by Bruno Mars, Cher, Florida Georgia Line (with John Legend) and Miley Cyrus.

Expect Nicki Minaj to kick off the night: She's opening the show with a massive performance.

Drake and the Chainsmokers lead nominations at the BMAs (with 22 each) and will perform. Meanwhile, Camila Cabello is set to debut her new single in her first solo outing after leaving Fifth Harmony.

The Billboard Music Awards air live coast-to-coast this Sunday (ABC, 8pm ET/ 5pm PT).

