Everything you need to know about the 2017 Emmy Awards

TV's biggest night is almost here.

The 69th annual Emmy Awards are set to air on Sept. 17, 2017 — but before the show gets underway, we've rounded up all the information you need to know.

What time does the show start?

The Emmys will air on CBS at 8 p.m. ET / 5 PT from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. If you're looking to check out what's happening before the broadcast, red carpet arrivals will air on E! with the network’s Live from the Red Carpet special prior to the award show, starting at 6 p.m. ET.

Will the show stream live?

If you want to watch the Emmys online, the ceremony will stream live via CBS All Access, the network’s streaming service on their website or a smart TV. Not sure if you want to commit to $6 a month? You can sign up for a free seven-day trial.

Who is hosting?

Stephen Colbert is this year's host, taking his critical comedy from The Late Show set to the Emmys stage. Although Colbert hosted the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016, the Emmys marks his first major awards hosting gig.

Who are the presenters?

The Emmys have lined up some big names to help present the awards of the night, including: Nicole Kidman, Oprah Winfrey, Alec Baldwin, Tracee Ellis Ross, Reese Witherspoon, Edie Falco, Lea Michele, Debra Messing, Jason Bateman, Jessica Biel, Anna Faris, Rashida Jones, Shemar Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Jim Parsons, Adam Scott and more.

Who are the night's front-runners?

With drama category favorite Game of Thrones ineligible this year due to its summer start date, the race is wide open. HBO’s Westworld, however, is mostly likely to take home the most wins. Westworld tied Saturday Night Live for the most nominations, with 22. Hulu's The Handmaid’s Tale, NBC's This Is Us, and Netlfix's The Crown and Stranger Things may also walk away with awards.

