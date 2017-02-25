Trail riders head towards Houston

Photo: Courtesy of viewer.

HOUSTON- The trail riders have started to make their way toward Houston.

The riders are expected to pull into Memorial Park on Friday to be ready for the parade on Saturday.

More than 3,000 trail riders are expected to make their way to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Below are a few facts about the Trail Ride: (Source: RodeoHouston)

In January of 1952, the first Trail Ride took place with four men from Brenham, Texas.

One year later in 1953, 80 people signed up to start the Salt Grass Trail Ride. By 1954, 800 people were participating.

Today, more than 3,000 riders saddle up from all directions, including Louisiana and Mexico.

13 Trail Rides participate in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Downtown Rodeo Parade.

Nearly 1,800 miles is covered by all 13 Trial Rides.

Longest Distance = 353 miles: Los Vaqueros Trail Ride begins in Hidalgo, Texas.

Shortest Distance = 70 miles: The Texas Cattlemen’s Trail Ride begins in Montgomery, Texas.

All Trail Rides are led by Trail Bosses, who a responsible for ensuring safety.

Many of the horses on the ride are rescued animals. The Texas Independence Trail Ride has such animals, as well as three century old wagons.

Many of the trail rides include family members and generations of all ages.

Some trail rides distribute scholarships to area students and visit schools to share the history of the Show and trail rides.

