Trail rider back in saddle after freak accident

CONROE, Texas- A woman is back in the saddle after a terrible fall while participating in the trail ride last year.

Kathy Pusser and Brandi, her horse, have a special bond. It's a bond that grows by the day at her home near Conroe.

A year ago during the trail rides before Rodeo Houston, the two of them had a freak accident. It was an incident KHOU 11 cameras captured.

"When I was falling was when the front of the wagon actually smashed into my face and then we were run over," Pusser said. "God had a plan for me."

Pusser was riding Brandi as a part of the Los Vaqueros Trail Ride in 2016 when a spooked horse knocked her and her horse to the ground.

She said she's grateful for the support from the trail ride after her injury, but she wants everyone to be cognizant of the dangers.

"People get complacent in what they do because they're good at it and the trail ride people need to ensure the safety of everybody," she said, adding that she's not pointing fingers at anyone. "There are so many things to be war of: 'Where have the horses been, do you know the horses, has the driver worked with the horses?' As a wagon boss would you put a loved one on a horse in front of that wagon?"

She got back on a horse on New Year's Day but she's keeping things low key this trail ride season as she continues to heal.

Brandi suffered some minor injuries, but she's fine.

Pusser did take part in a trail ride in Montgomery County, but she doesn't plan to ride into Houston with the rest of the riders.

Another trail boss told KHOU 11 News that they're paying close attention this year to try and prevent anything from spooking the horses.

