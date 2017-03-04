Thousands to take part in Downtown Rodeo Parade

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Satanic murder victim ID'd by family, friends
-
Woman charged with improper photography
-
Hero tackles chase suspect who tried to carjack his dad
-
HPD; MS 13 gang members kidnapped teen, killed young woman
-
Homeowners: Officers burglarized home
-
Search for source of bolt that killed man
-
Family confused after loved one sent back to Jamaica
-
Massive fire destroys apartment units in Spring
-
FBI gives insight on how violent gangs lure young victims
-
Mother accused of stealing from neighbors
More Stories
-
Thousands to take part in Downtown Rodeo ParadeMar. 4, 2017, 7:47 a.m.
-
President Trump accuses Obama of wiretapping him…Mar. 4, 2017, 7:55 a.m.
-
HPD: Tow truck driver aids in arrest of fatal…Mar. 4, 2017, 9:15 a.m.