Set up begins for RodeoHouston Bar-B-Que contest

HOUSTON- Crews began setting up tents for the Bar-B-Que contest at RodeoHouston on Sunday afternoon.

More than 250 teams will compete in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest at NRG Park.

The crew with the Pitmaker Tent started setting up last week.

The majority of team tents are invitation only, but there are several public venues for you to hit as well, for music and food.

The contest takes place March 2-4. For more info on the contest, visit here.

