On-sale date announced for Garth Brooks RodeoHouston tickets

HOUSTON - The Garth Brooks ticket on-sale has been rescheduled for Friday, December 1, 2017.

More than 20,000 tickets total for the two RodeoHouston Garth Brooks concerts will be available for purchase online at rodeohouston.com.

Tickets will be located in the Loge and Upper levels of NRG Stadium, and will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1 (online waiting room opens at 9:30 a.m.).

Tickets will be sold online only on a first-come, first-served basis.

A maximum of four tickets, for one performance only, will be allowed per account — subject to availability.

A service fee of $4 per ticket will be added to all ticket orders.

Tickets will be delivered via Flash Seats®, the official RODEOHOUSTON paperless ticketing system — please allow 3 to 5 business days for delivery. More information about Flash Seats can be found online at rodeohouston.com/flashseats.

Tickets will not be available for purchase in person or over the phone.

The 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 27 – March 18. The full RODEOHOUSTON lineup will be announced Thursday, Jan. 4, and tickets for the remaining Rodeo performances will go on sale Thursday, Jan. 11.

In September, officials announced they postponed the Garth Brooks ticket on-sale date, as the Houston community was beginning to recover from Harvey.

© 2017 KHOU-TV