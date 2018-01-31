RodeoHouston unveils new star-shaped stage

(Photo: RodeoHouston)

HOUSTON - RodeoHouston unveiled its brand new Texas-sized stage on Wednesday.

Designed and fabricated by TAIT, the leading producer of live entertainment equipment in the world, the stage will feature the latest technology to boost concert presentation and fan experience.

There will be plenty of room for musicians to move around. Officials say it is 48 feet in diameter with 434 flights. There is also a 28-foot tall motion-controlled video backdrop.

“We continue to look for new ways to improve the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo experience for our fans,” said Joel Cowley, Rodeo president and CEO. “This new state-of-the-art stage will greatly enhance the RODEOHOUSTON concert presentation and help achieve our goal of providing larger-than life experiences in NRG Park for many years to come.”

This is the first new stage at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in 30 years. Returning for his third RodeoHouston performance, Garth Brooks will be the first entertainer to perform on the new stage on Feb. 27.

Stage Fun Facts

Star-shaped stage with five star points, each with an arm length of 36 feet and a base of 23 feet

Each star point can be raised individually or jointly and can be lowered to the arena surface or raised to create an elevated performance position

48-foot diameter round rotating performance area (previous stage was 40-foot diameter), which enables the artist to be closer to the audience

Basic performance area sits 7 feet off of the arena surface

22-foot-tall motion controlled LED backdrop video screen

Self-propelled with automated positioning system

