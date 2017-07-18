RODEOHOUSTON’s famous rotating stage is getting a star-studded upgrade in 2018! Check out this inside scoop of the production of our custom, world-class concert stage, complete with the latest entertainment technology. Courtesy: RodeoHouston | TAIT

For the first time in over 30 years, RodeoHouston will debut a new rotating concert stage on opening day, Feb. 27, 2018.

Designed and fabricated by TAIT, the leading producer of live entertainment equipment in the world, the stage will feature the latest technology to boost concert presentation and fan experience.

Slideshow: Renderings of the new RodeoHouston stage

Stage facts

Star-shaped stage with five star points, each with an arm length of 36 feet and a base of 23 feet

Each star point can be raised individually or jointly and can be lowered to the arena surface or raised to create an elevated performance position

48-foot diameter round rotating performance area (previous stage was 40-foot diameter), which enables the artist to be closer to the audience

Basic performance area sits 7 feet off of the arena surface

22-foot-tall motion controlled LED backdrop video screen

Self-propelled with automated positioning system

Returning for his third RodeoHouston performance, Garth Brooks will be the first entertainer to perform on the new stage.

Garth Brooks Ticket On-Sale and Availability

Concert tickets for the two Garth Brooks performances set for Feb. 27 and March 18, 2018, will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 (Online Waiting Room opens at 9:30 a.m.).

A minimum of 18,000 tickets will be available for purchase, and these tickets will be located in the Loge and Upper Level sections of NRG Stadium.

The 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 27 – March 18. Tickets for the remaining RodeoHouston performances will go on sale following the official lineup announcement which is scheduled for January 2018.

