RodeoHouston tickets to go on sale Thursday

HOUSTON - Set out a time Thursday morning to get your RodeoHouston tickets as they will be on sale starting at 10 a.m.

Officials said on Wednesday the online waiting room will open at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Customers who entered the "waiting room" between 9:30 a.m. and 9:59 a.m. are randomly selected to enter the "store."

Those entering after 10 a.m. are placed behind those already in the "waiting room."

Each entertainment performance is purchased as a separate order, rodeo officials said. To purchase another performance, the customer will have to return to the Waiting Room.

Rodeo ticket prices range from $18 to $25, plus a $4 per ticket convenience fee. A few performances may have a limited number of tickets, including scattered singles (no two seats together), available from $30 to $100.

Because of the Rodeo’s successful Season Ticket program, which began in August, ticket availability in the lower levels is extremely limited.

A 6-ticket purchase limit is set for the Feb. 28 – March 17 performances.

All tickets will be delivered via Flash Seats. Customers should allow 48 hours for delivery. For more information on Flash Seat click here.

Individual rodeo tickets may also be purchased through the AXS mobile app on Android and Apple devices. They can also be purchased in person beginning Friday at the NRG Park box office with no service charge.

For a full list of the entertainment lineup, click here.

