RodeoHouston throws party for troops

HOUSTON – RodeoHouston will give back to our service members on Wednesday for Armed Forces Appreciation Day at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

A special rodeo committee is throwing a party for troops and their families in the Hide Out giant party tent. The party is complete with live music by the U.S. Marine Corps Band out of New Orleans.

Troops are coming in by bus from as far away as Fort Bliss in El Paso but the event has also drawn some international attention.

Members of the military from Australia and Britain are attending this year.

All military members are invited to the free celebration. They must show their military ID.

