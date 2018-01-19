RodeoHouston looking for employees after hundreds displaced since Harvey

Every year, The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo looks to fill hundreds of jobs, but this year, they need even more, because so many of their employees were displaced during Hurricane Harvey. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Thousands of jobs are what the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is offering up Saturday in a job fair at NRG Stadium.

Every year, they’re looking to fill hundreds of jobs. But this year, they need even more, because so many of their employees were displaced during Hurricane Harvey.

It’s one of Houston's wildest and rowdiest events of the year, but for a city just coming off their own wild ride, it’s an event that’s hoping to offer a much needed break from reality.

“There wasn’t a part of this city that didn’t feel Harvey in one way or another," said Chris Martinez with Contemporary Services Corporation.

The rodeo is less than a month away.

“We have about 300 employees, I would say, is the estimate, that as soon as Harvey hit, they were immediately displaced and have not been back yet," Martinez said.

Martinez is with CSC, a staffing agency for the rodeo. He says with just five weeks until kickoff, the rush is on to get more than 2,000 jobs filled.

Whether you’re employed or unemployed, looking for full-time or part-time work, there’s something for everyone.

“Security, ushering, ticket taking, credential checking. SMG is hiring for parking. They’re also hiring for guest services positions. Aramark is hiring for concessions," Martinez said.

Here’s what you need to know: First, the fair runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Those interested will want to bring their résumé, as some companies may be interviewing on the spot. Those attending should also enter on the west side of NRG Stadium and park in the Teal Lot.

“Parking is free. We will have a staff member out there, so all they need to do is tell us they’re here for the staff scramble," Martinez said.

Martinez says it’s a great opportunity, maybe for someone just searching for a side gig or even a Harvey victim looking for a leg up.

“We’d like to have in the rear-view mirror that Harvey came and we beat it; it didn’t beat us," Martinez said.

© 2018 KHOU-TV