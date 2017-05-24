KHOU
RodeoHouston awards $8.4M in college scholarships

Wednesday night, RodeoHouston awarded $8.4 million in scholarships to students heading to college.

HOUSTON - Bull riding, concerts and barbecue is big fun at RodeoHouston. But Wednesday night, the true RodeoHouston spirit showed during its annual scholarship banquet.

More than 400 high school graduates received $8.4 million in scholarships for college. RodeoHouston officials said among the 423 students, 23 percent are first-generation high school graduates, and a majority of students were selected from Houston-area high schools.

