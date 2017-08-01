Reminder: It's against RodeoHouston rules to scalp those tickets

Garth Brooks performs at Yankee Stadium on July 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - RodeoHouston season tickets went on sale Tuesday and we're guessing a lot of Garth Brooks fans are shelling out the cash for the chance to see him perform twice.

Brooks will open and close the 2018 rodeo, but tickets will likely be tough to come by -- unless you're willing to buy season tickets, which include all 20 shows.

And for those of you who thought you'd scoop up the tickets so you could scalp them for big bucks, here's a fair warning: It is against HLSR policy to resell tickets for more than face value. The policy is on their website and on the tickets.

If you get caught:

Your season tickets can be voided. You could lose the right to purchase season tickets in the future. HLSR members who get caught will lose their membership privileges and be banned for life. Volunteers will be removed from their committees and banned for life.

As of noon, only $500 loge and $6,000-$7,000 chute seats were available.

The tickets include the same seats for all 20 RodeoHouston performances. They also get you in the gate for the carnival, livestock show and Hideout concerts.

Single tickets for Garth Brooks will go on sale on September 9.

The 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will be held Feb. 27 to March 18. The rest of the RodeoHouston entertainers will be announced in January.

