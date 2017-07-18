Looking back at the stars who've shared the RodeoHouston stage

George Strait performed from 1986-1997, 2002-2004 and 2006, 2007 and 2013. (Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Houston, TX -- Every year, top entertainers make their way to Houston to perform at RodeoHouston. For the last three decades, they’ve all shared the same stage. But starting next year, RodeoHouston will be debuting a new state-of-the-art stage.

“There’s a lot of emotion tied to that old stage,” said Joel Cowley, President and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. “The George Strait performance, particularly the one where he closed in 2013 was outstanding. Willie Nelson was the first one to perform on the old stage in 1986. Selena, obviously a wonderful performance on that stage.”

The historic stage, which has only been used for rodeo concerts, was first used in the Astrodome in 1986.

Since then, 305 unique entertainers have performed on it, including hometown favorites Beyonce and ZZ Top, old-school country legends like Loretta Lynn and Johnny Cash. There are also a few surprises on the list including, Bill Cosby, Kiss and Lynard Skynard.

According to RODEOHOUSTON, the artists who have spent the most time on the stage include:

Alan Jackson: 23 years Brooks & Dunn: 19 years Clint Black: 18 years Reba: 18 years George Strait 18 years

The entertainers with the record attendance levels on the stage:

Banda El Recodo and Siggno: 2017, Attendance: 75,557 Banda Los Recoditos and Los Huracanes Del Norte: 2017, Attendance: 75,508 La Arrolladora Banda El Limon and La Maquinaria Nortena: 2014, Attendance: 73,357 Julion Alvarez and Los Invasores de Nuevo Leon: 2013, Attendance: 75,305 Luke Bryan: 2013, Attendance: 75,242

Rodeo officials say they have not made any decisions about what will happen with the historic stage.

Garth Brooks will be the first person to perform on the new stage in 2018. He will open and close the show. Tickets for his shows go on sale in September.

